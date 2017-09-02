SARASOTA COUNTY – A new system to provide permanent homes to homeless individuals in the Sarasota and Manatee County areas is in the works.

The Herald-Tribune reports the system is a standardized database for every non-profit, police, shelter and government agency, working with the homeless along the Suncoast.

Chief Executive Officer of the Suncoast Partnership to End Homelessness, Ed DeMarco, says the Suncoast has done “okay” when it comes to helping homeless individuals find a permanent home, but there’s still room for improvement.

“The fact is that last year, we helped 500 and some people in two counties find a permanent home ho were homeless, but that still left 1500 who were still homeless. So we’ve done some good things but we have to do better.”

DeMarco wants the homeless to have one place to go to get a home, making it as easy as possible.

The coordinated entry system is part of the new plan to address the chronic homeless population in our area and will be operational in January.