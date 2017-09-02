MANATEE COUNTY – America’s past time is getting involved with relief efforts to help residents affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Minor League Baseball team the Bradenton Marauders are doing all they can to aid victims in Houston. The Marauders set up several booths for cash and clothing donations at Lecom Park Saturday, September 2.

The franchise will give away leftover promotional t–shirts and will accept donations of baseball equipment.

Marauders spokesman Nate March says there’s no doubt helping is the right thing to do.

“If we were facing some sort of disaster here the teams of the Texas League would be stepping up to help our community. So we’re happy to do what little we can or what we can to help the Houston flood victims.”

Fans showed up for the game against the Port Charlotte Stonecrabs and donated whatever they could.