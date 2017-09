SARASOTA – A six-year-old suffers injuries following a vehicle accident. The driver at fault is later arrested.

It happened Friday at Lockwood Ridge Road and Clark Road. The Florida Highway Patrol reports a truck driven by 29-year-old James Connor failed to break in time, crashing into an SUV.

The six-year-old girl was a passenger in the truck. She received minor injuries and was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Connor was arrested for DUI.