MANATEE COUNTY – After heavy rain destroys a neighborhood in Manatee County, the community steps in to help.

For a few hours the Principal, Parent Teacher Organization Vice President, parents and children from Kinnan Elementary prepared bags filled with water, fruits, cleaning supplies and snacks for the neighborhood damaged by severe flooding.

All of the items were donated so they could help those in need.

They took the bags and delivered to each house in the neighborhood.

“The community has reached out to us, this whole development has been working hard all week, to just get stuff out of our house, so to see the kids from the school and the church come, it just touches our heart,” said Kelli Wayne.

“I think it just shows how wonderful out community is honestly. When people ask for help, when you see something like this, it opens your eyes. It could have easily been one of us,” said PTO Vice President, Kristen Dillon.