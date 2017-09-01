SARASOTA COUNTY- The Atlanta Braves are one step closer to building their new Spring Training Facility in North Port, thanks to the approval of state funding.

The $20 million dollar grant from the state’s Spring Training Retention Fund has been approved.

“Everything was contingent upon this successful grant application,” Maultsby said. “Everybody wrote it into their agreements. That if we don’t get the funding from the state we don’t move forward.”

Now the project comes down to one last vote at the Sarasota County Commission, North Port City Commission and the district, all taking place within hours of each other.

“Finalizing the development agreement which will be coming to the Board of County Commissioners on September 12th,” Maultsby said. “Along with an interlocal agreement between the county and the district, as well as an addendum to the state application for those funds.”

North Port City Manager Pete Lear says bring the Braves to North Port would be a big economic boost.

“To have a destination attraction like that,” Lear said. “The City has Warm Mineral Springs right now, and this is another one that would bring a whole different group to the area.”

Lear says the Braves have a large following, and he’s expecting visitors from all over the country.

“It will bring new businesses,” Lear said. “We have many organizations that have reached out to the city. About wanting to come and be part of North Port, since this process has started.”

If the deal clears it’s last hurdle it could make Sarasota County a Spring Training Hub.

“We will really be on the map for being the hub of the wheel for Spring Training on the West Coast of Florida,” Maultsby said. “We think the economic impact will be tremendous for us, the branding opportunities and brand recognition will be great for us as well.”

All they need now Is a yes vote.

“Our project really has rounded third and now we’re heading for home.”

And if they do get that yes vote on September 12th, they are hoping to break ground in October to be ready for Spring Training 2019.