Manatee-According to the South Florida Museum Snooty the Manatee’s death was preventable.

Museum officials admitted to knowing the panel was dislodged but did not take the necessary measures to fix it.

Museum spokeswoman Jessica Schubick confirmed that Snooty’s primary caretaker, Marilyn Margold, Director of Living Collections, no longer works at the South Florida Museum, but she could not comment on whether her departure was related to Snooty’s death.

South Florida Museum officials had said that the panel became dislodged sometime between the evening of his birthday party, July 22, and the following Sunday morning, July 23.

But Herald-Tribune images show noticeable gaps around the door, suggesting it already was loose before dropping open.

The newspaper’s photographs were included as part of the museum’s investigation into the death