SARASOTA COUNTY – An infant is left with a complete stranger at Bee Ridge Park Tuesday night.

“Her gut.. it told her something wasn’t right.”

It was just another day at Bee Ridge Park for Julie Durst until Manatee resident Stephanie Fetner and another woman asks Durst to hold her four-day-old great niece while she plays softball.

“She agreed and kind of just coddled the child and played with the child.”

Later learning Fetner was the primary caregiver of the infant.

Tuesday night, about two and a half weeks after the encounter, Durst visits Bee Ridge Park again.

“Durst is approached yet again by Fetner alongside who is believed to be the child’s biological mother. Both women appear to be under the influence. But this time Fetner has a rather large request.”

“So she offers the two women, ‘Hey it looks like you need a rest. Take a break from the baby tonight. I’ll take the baby home with me’. Kind of her motherly instinct or just her gut.”

Hoping to protect the child’s life.

“What didn’t happen, Stephanie Fetner gave contact information for her. She didn’t have any way to confirm her identity.”

Durst gave Fetner her number and called authorities immediately. News of the incident shocking her neighbor.

“I can’t believe she’d do that. She said, ‘You don’t know how much you could love something until you hold it like this. I just love this baby.'”

The infant is in the custody of Manatee County Child Protection Services.

“It’s really unfortunate but we are glad we have Stephanie Fetner behind bars charged with child neglect.”

This is an ongoing investigation.