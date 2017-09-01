Sarasota-Some of Regatta Island, where the World Rowing Championships are scheduled to open on Sept. 23, is underwater.

Although it has nearly a month to subside, the lake at Nathan Benderson Park is an estimated four feet above normal.

Molly Williams, the Senior Manager of the Sarasota County Public Utilities Department’s Stormwater Division says The level of the lake is predicted to drop to near normal levels within five to seven days, according to

According to the Herald Tribune, Even if the water remained at its current level, the races could be held, though some activities on shore would be affected.