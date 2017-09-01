SARASOTA- A 2 alarm brush fire sends crews into action off Desoto Road in Sarasota.

Burned tree limbs, soot, and a few hot spots is what’s left after Sarasota County Fire Department battled multiple fires early Friday afternoon.

“When we arrived we had multiple small fires in different areas and one large fire that was extending out into the tree line,” said Fire Chief, Michael Regnier.

It became a 2 alarm fire when the blaze was inching closer to Tri Par Estates, a mobile home community for residents 55 and older.

Officials do not believe this was an accident.

“We’re going to call in an investigator to look and see exactly causes of fire, but to have multiple fires in different areas leads us to believe that we need to investigate this further,” said Regnier.

Sarasota County Fire Department continued to monitor hot spots, ensuring the fire did not spread.

“Forestry is on site with a tractor , they are cutting a line around the fire so that it won’t extend this evening , it’s a little bit brisk of win out there even with the rain,” said Regnier.