MANATEE- A Parrish married couple have been arrested this week on charges of child pornography.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, detectives began an investigation into Parrish residents Ryan Christopher Myers and Alethea Jean Myers in June.

The Sheriff’s Office searched their home on Thursday, arrested them and seized electronic devices.

Ryan Myers is charged with three counts of sexual performance by a child and one count of transmission of child pornography.

Alethea Myers is charged with one count of sexual performance by a child both are being held at the Manatee County jail without bail.

anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office