Sarasota-Booker is named to the list of top high schools for the arts.

According to the Herald Tribune, Booker High School has been named among the Top 80 best high schools for the arts in America by Niche.com, a website that analyzes data and reviews to produce comprehensive rankings, report cards and profiles for schools throughout the U.S.

It’s based on an analysis of key statistics, reviews from students and parents and data from the U.S. Department of Education, taking into account school diversity, class size and interest among the high schools’ alumni in arts majors and colleges.

Established on the Booker High campus in the 1970s, the VPA Department has a history of success, with student productions and artworks

and it has many distinguished alumni