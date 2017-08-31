MANATEE- Three-armed suspects invade a Bradenton home Wednesday night.

It happened in the 500 block of 64th Ave Terrace West shortly after 10:45 PM.

A 23 year old resident and a 16 year old visitor were struck on the head with a firearm, and forced into a back room.

The intruder’s stole an undetermined amount of cash and fled.

Victims were treated with minor injuries.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office does not believe this was a random incident.

These suspects are still at large. MCSO asks for anyone with additional information to contact them at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.