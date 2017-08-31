SARASOTA — In this edition of “Suncoast Retail,” SNN’s Grant Boxleitner talks with Herald-Tribune Retail Reporter Maggie Menderski about the new additions at Westfield Siesta Key.

Bravo Coastal Bar and Kitchen held a grand opening at the mall on Thursday, with Lucky’s Market, Connors Steak & Seafood and Naples Flatbread & Wine Bar all set to open in the coming weeks. Metro Diner also recently opened at Westfield Siesta Key.

Menderski talks about the new offerings and the center’s strategy of becoming a lifestyle and entertainment center.