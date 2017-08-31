SARASOTA- High Noon Guns is gearing up for a road trip to Houston. They are bringing supplies to the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

“What happens when you wake up one morning, and your business isn’t there , your house isn’t there you need help,” said Co- Owner of John Buchan.

After Hurricane Harvey destroyed parts of Houston, local business on the Suncoast are stepping up to help. High Noon Guns in partnership with Fusion Firearms and Care Electric are taking donations straight to Houston.

“That flood going to go on from what I heard all the way to October before that town dries up. If there’s something we can do to help out, we need to go ahead and do it,” said Buchan.

They are collecting cases of bottle water, soaps, bathroom supplies , diapers, baby formula, food for pets and canned foods. If you can’t bring these items they will do the shopping for you.

“All the cash that we collect will basically is going to buy the supplies we have listed and we are just going to take the truck and go,” said Buchan.

Buchan is renting the truck from his own money, and driving 15 hours from Sarasota Florida to Houston Texas.

“What it boils down to, I want to make sure these supplies get to the rec center or the facility that needs them and to me the only way to do that is to drive the tuck there and drop it off,” said Buchan.

For more information http://highnoonguns.net/