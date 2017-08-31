SARASOTA- Snow birds are in luck. The Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport announced a non-stop service to White Plains, New York Thursday.

The route will begin November 10th, but early-bird passengers can buy their tickets now starting at $179 each way.

Passengers have the choice to:

Depart: Sarasota-Bradenton at 8:00 AM – Arrive: Westchester County at 10:30AM

Depart: Westchester County: 11:15 AM – Arrive Sarasota-Bradenton at 1:45PM

Another new destination will be announced in the next few weeks.