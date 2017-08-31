BRADENTON-It was the day people around the world have been waiting for, the truth about the events that led to Snooty’s death.

A new report just released by South Florida Museum, the manatees death could have been prevented.

Museum officials retracting their original statement that the tank and the access panel were inspected before the manatees 69th birthday.

Sally Senger a former volunteer and employee at the museum met the sea cow back in 1998 and up until four years ago, she was always by his side, feeding him and diving in the tank.

According to the 11 page report, minor issues with the panel such as loose, rusted or worn out screws were not recorded in the dive logs.

“Specifically staff were aware of the panel being lose, changes in staffing have been made,” adds Brynne Anne Besio the museums chief executive officer.

But she wouldn’t disclose if anyone was fired or faced disciplinary action.

Denise Anderson, started the “Justice for Snooty” movement because she wants to see those responsible terminated.

museum staff say , new dive checklists, protocols and training for manatee care staff is taking place.

A memorial service for snooty the manatee has been scheduled for September 10th at the South Florida Museum

SHARE
Previous articleGreg Steube Files Long Term Limit Bill
Krystel Knowles
Krystel Knowles
http://www.snntv.com
Krystel Knowles joined SNN in February of 2016. She is a graduate of the University of South Florida with a Bachelors in Mass Communications and minors in News Editorial and Telecommunication Production. Krystel is trilingual- fluent in Spanish, English and French (and picked up some Portuguese while studying abroad in Brazil). Krystel started her career in print journalism. She was a correspondent for the St. Pete Times Newspaper, staff writer for Focus Magazine, and head reporter and photographer for South Tampa community news publication. In 2011, she made the switch from print to broadcast journalism. She has since worked as a photojournalist for Fox 35 in Orlando, and also as a photojournalist/multimedia journalist for ABC action news in Tampa. Although she was born in Tampa, Krystel moved to New Port Beach, California within a few months. She then spent 8 years in Lima, Peru before moving to Miami, Florida. While living in Peru, Krystel danced at the National School of Ballet and sang in a choir. Her passion for ballet led Krystel to figure skating in 2015. Her other hobbies include: skateboarding, snowboarding, surfing, and traveling.