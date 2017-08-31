BRADENTON-It was the day people around the world have been waiting for, the truth about the events that led to Snooty’s death.

A new report just released by South Florida Museum, the manatees death could have been prevented.

Museum officials retracting their original statement that the tank and the access panel were inspected before the manatees 69th birthday.

Sally Senger a former volunteer and employee at the museum met the sea cow back in 1998 and up until four years ago, she was always by his side, feeding him and diving in the tank.

According to the 11 page report, minor issues with the panel such as loose, rusted or worn out screws were not recorded in the dive logs.

“Specifically staff were aware of the panel being lose, changes in staffing have been made,” adds Brynne Anne Besio the museums chief executive officer.

But she wouldn’t disclose if anyone was fired or faced disciplinary action.

Denise Anderson, started the “Justice for Snooty” movement because she wants to see those responsible terminated.

museum staff say , new dive checklists, protocols and training for manatee care staff is taking place.

A memorial service for snooty the manatee has been scheduled for September 10th at the South Florida Museum