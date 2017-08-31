MANATEE-Detectives are pursuing leads in the slaying of a Bradenton man.

Preliminary autopsy results confirmed the death of a 20 year old Bradenton man found in his car after he was reported missing by his mother, was a homicide.

The Bradenton Herald reports, Cory Iwanski was found dead just after 12 Tuesday morning, inside a car behind a business in a strip mall on 53rd Ave East.

Trauma to his body launched a homicide investigation,

But the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office provided little details on Wednesday about progress in the investigation.