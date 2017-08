Bradenton’s popular Riverwalk Park is set to be extended east.

The City Council unanimously approved a $175,450 contract with Kimley-Horn and Associates, to create a master plan for an eastward expansion to 14th Street East and Manatee Mineral Springs Park.

The Bradenton Riverwalk, a $6.2 million investment, opened in 2012.

After the master plan is completed, Kimley-Horn will proceed with preparation of the construction documents – a phase of the project yet to be funded.