Sarasota-A rehabilitated loggerhead sea turtle returns to the Gulf of Mexico.

Mote Marine Laboratory staff released “Patti” into the Gulf off Lido Beach on Wednesday.

Patti swallowed a fishing hook and required surgery and rehabilitation.The Loggerhead recovered at Mote for three months and was cleared to be released into the wild on Wednesday.

Just as a reminder be sure to report injured, sick or dead marine animals to trained wildlife responders. Within Sarasota or Manatee County waters, call Mote’s Stranding Investigations Program, a 24-hour response program, at 941-988-0212.