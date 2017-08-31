MANATEE COUNTY-With the opioid epidemic causing many deaths in Florida moms on the Suncoast are walking for a cause.

Residents, members of nonprofit groups Suncoast Harm Reduction and No Longer Silent met in Bradenton for International Overdose Awareness Walk Day.

The walk is to increase awareness for opioid overdose deaths and to come together to remember lost loved ones.

Narcan was distributed to whoever needed it.

President for No Longer Silent Gerrie Stanhope says the opioid problem has hit close to home.

“I lost my 45 year old son in December of ’14. I lost my 29 year old grandson in August of ’15 two weeks after that we lost my other son’s girlfriend.”

Stanhope says they have walks related to opioids three times a year and the next one will be in November.