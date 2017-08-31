Sen. Greg Steube files a school board term limit bill.

According to the Herald Tribune, School board members across Florida would be limited to two four-year terms in office.

the politics surrounding public education have grown increasingly contentious statewide and in Sarasota County, but Steube, said the school board term limits proposal was not prompted by those debates.

Conservatives have been trying to secure a majority on the Sarasota County School Board in recent years, but they were thwarted during the last election cycle when moderate board member Caroline Zucker fended off a challenge.

Terms limits have proven popular with voters. Members of the Legislature and statewide elected officials already face term limits.

Steube said voters should have a chance to decide if they want to expand term limits to school officials