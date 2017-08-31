SARASOTA COUNTY – It’s the battle for Sarasota County. A rivalry that’s been one sided for over a decade.

“Venice has dominated the area for the last 10 years. John Peacock should be coach of the year every year. He’s done a fantastic job. So, we can only go out there and worry about Riverview High School. We can’t worry about Venice,” Riverview Head Coach, Josh Smithers said.

“At the end of the day, if we’re regional champions and you’re district, that don’t mean nothing to us. We want to the top. You guys are at the bottom. You got to catch up,” Venice Defensive Tackle, Tyrone Barber said.

Oh yeah, it’s sure to be a fun one. That can also describe 2017 Rams football thus far. The duo of Arthur Brantley and Ali Boyce proving lethal by scoring on all five possessions in their 35–0 win last week. That game lasted just over 13 minutes due to bad weather.

“It takes a lot of stress off me, you know. Giving him the ball and letting him pound. Just working together has been a lot of fun,” Riverview Quarterback, Arthur Brantley said.

Their fun, forcing the Indians to rise to the occasion.

“Pretty much becoming a local all–star team. We definitely have our hands full and we’re excited for the challenge,” Venice Head Coach, John Peacock said.

But then there’s Bryce Carpenter. The four year starter has won 33 games and counting as high school quarterback.

“We’ve been focusing on keeping our wind up. You know Venice runs that no huddle offense so our offense has been doing a good job at giving us a good look at that,” Riverview Defensive Back, Jamar Johnson said.

“Our message has been this week just go out and practice and execute. Get better this week. I think we’ve done that so far and just trying to keep that going this week at practice,” Venice Quarterback, Bryce Carpenter said.

Venice’s 32 game county win streak is on the line. But most importantly, the determination to be the best.

“That we’re the best. We’re the best in the area,” Riverview Running Back, Ali Boyce said.

“We’re going to win regardless. This win’s just going to say that no one around here’s going to compete with us,” Barber said.