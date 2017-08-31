BRADENTON- Holding a job, taking medicine correctly, and even walking down the street gets more difficult as your eyesight worsens. Turning Points one stop clinic for homeless and low-income patients is now providing eye care.

Because being able to see clearly can help change someone’s life.

“Somebody with vision worse than 2200,” Dr. Linda Christmann Said. “Can’t do very much for himself. He’s really at risk just walking around, and he’s certainly not capable of holding a job.”

Director of Eye Services at Turning Points Dr. Linda Christmann says they are working with the clinic to help manage chronic diseases that could impact patients’ eyesight.

“We have a lot of diabetics in our population,” Dr. Christmann said. “And we think there’s about 350 of them, and many of them have not had eye exams for even 6,7, 10 years.”

Dr. Chistmann says they are treating that and chronic eye conditions like Glaucoma before patients vision loss becomes irreparable.

“If you wait until for example you get a retinal detachment from diabetic retinopathy,” Dr. Christmann said. “Or massive bleeding in the eye, it’s too late, so we want to catch them early.”

Even getting a patient something simple, like proper reading glasses can improve their overall health.

“If you have reading glasses, so you can see a computer screen,” Dr. Christmann said. “or you can see a syringe when you draw up your insulin. It makes a big deal of difference.”

Since they opened in April, they’ve helped around 70 patients.

They have the equipment and the space, but they are looking for more doctors to volunteer. This way they can help more patients see clearer.

“Our goal is that we can see two half-day clinics a week,” Dr. Christmann said. “And that way we would be able to see all of our diabetics, and meet the demand of patients with other eye problems that need to be addressed.”

Dr. Christmann’s goal is to see double the number of patients in the next 6 months.

In addition to doctor’s they are also looking for medical assistants who can volunteer.

For information on volunteering call 941-747-1509 or visit tpmanatee.org/volunteer.