SARASOTA- The death of a man whose body was found Monday is now being called a homicide.

The Sarasota Police Department reports that 31 year old Travis Combs was found dead at about 9:20 p.m. near 22nd street and Palmadelia Avenue.

Detectives are not releasing additional information at this time,

But ask anyone with information to call detective Kim Laster at the police department, or call Crime Stoppers.