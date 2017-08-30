PORT CHARLOTTE- One Veteran was looking for a way to continue his service to his county and the people who volunteer to defend it.

Army Ranger Veteran Tyler Crane uses fishing to heal from the his injuries both physically and mentally.

“I was injured in Afghanistan when a vehicle with about 1500 pounds of explosives drove up about 75 feet away from me and detonated,” said Crane.

He created Veteran’s Excursions To Sea ( V.E.T.S)

“So what we do is take Veterans and their families on free charter fishing trips, take them out and spend the day out on the water,” said Crane.

But during one of this trips, the boat sank. He went to Ingman Marine for repairs but the boat was totaled.

“He was a person that did not have a boat and was doing these phenomenal things for our military and our country,” said Gary Ingman.

The community reeled in their support for Crane. Raising money and donating equipment

so he could purchase a new fishing boat at a low cost to continue his mission.

He has built lasting friendships with other Veterans.

“They’ve called me at night just to say they are having some problems or they just want to talk with somebody, whether that’s just sitting on the phone and talking with the or getting them back out on the boat,” said Crane.