SARASOTA- The mayhem Hurricane Harvey has caused for Eastern Texas is no secret.

In fact, our very own Chief Meteorologist, Justin Mosely says in just five days, eastern Texas received the same amount of rainfall that Sarasota receives annually.

The Patterson Foundation, a fully-endowed institution in Sarasota wanted to lend a hand…donating $250,000.

CEO and President, Debra Jacobs says,”The Patterson foundation knows disasters happen and for the last five years, we have worked with the Center for Disaster Philanthropy.”

The foundation donated through the CDP for several natural disasters.

“They are the place that they know what happens, how does FEMA work, how does insurance work, what can communities do to get ready for diasaster and to respond to a disaster,” said Jacobs.

Many individuals and organizations are providing immediate relief to victims; however CDP is focused more on the long-term.

She said,”After the news coverage fades, we know recovering will take years and years and years so by working with the Center for disaster philanthropy, our dollars will be used after the immediate response.”

CDP strives to aid in relief wherever it is needed.

“…look over the long run. What are the gaps that aren’t being taken care of by the great non-profits, by the community, by government, by insurance,” Jacobs said, “They’ll look and see what can be helped. And that is where the recover fund dollars will be spent.”

A tactic to make sure all ends in relief effort are covered.

For more information on donating for Hurricane Harvey relief through Center for Disaster Philanthropy.