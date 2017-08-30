PUNTA GORDA- Punta Gorda Police Chief Tom Lewis has been fired. The firing follows the fatal shooting of retired librarian Mary Knowlton during a training exercise in 2016.

Police Chief Tom Lewis was found not guilty of culpable negligence in June, but an internal affairs report details other safety concerns in the department that led to the Chief’s termination.

The Internal Investigation team looked at 5 citizen demonstrations like the one Mary Knowlton was tragically shot and killed in, and found the department had taken a “casual approach” to citizen safety.

“There was a pattern of not imposing the same safety protocols that we have with our simunitions training, there was a trend.”

City Manager Howard Kunik said police departments have an obligation to aggressively pursue safety when there is a potential for injury, but this wasn’t the case for citizen demonstrations.

“What I found was a non- standardized approach that created unnecessary risk for everyone involved.”

It was the lack of safety protocols that led to the decision to fire Police Chief Tom Lewis.

“We had great intention of setting up the scenarios,” Kunik said. “But it was just not handled in the manner that we do a lot of other things in the Police department.”

Kunik said he gave Lewis every opportunity to resign because he thought it would be best for the community, but Lewis declined.

“We could all come together,” Kunik said. “We didn’t have to go the termination route, have conflict, things of that nature; it’s the human thing to do.”

Lewis asked to stay on in a lower rank, but Kunik said it could cause conflict with a new chief.

Punta Gorda will now begin a nationwide search for a new chief, who will come from outside the community.

“I just think it’s best for the overall community and the department as a whole to bring someone in form the outside, that’s just my opinion.”

Captain Jason Ciaschini will continue to act as the Interim Chief of Police until a replacement is found.

And if you would like to watch the full press conference click here for more