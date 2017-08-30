MANATEE COUNTY-Faculty and students have been forced to stay out of a school building on the Suncoast because of mold.

Students, parents, and faculty had a meeting at Lakewood Ranch High School to address the issue.

Members of the school district and a mold expert answered questions from concerned parents.

The problem has been ongoing for a year and the mold has been found in a dozen classrooms in one of the buildings on the campus.

Students and faculty have not been in the building since last Friday because it has intensified in certain areas.

Randy Cody has two kids attending Lakewood Ranch.

District officials say the faculty and students will be allowed back in the school sometime next week.