SARASOTA – After her General Hospital character was diagnosed with a rare blood cancer, Emmy-winning actress Finola Hughes wanted to spread awareness.

Along with a doctor and a cancer patient, she is doing just that.

When Hughes’ character was diagnosed with Polycythemia Vera (PV), she wanted to learn more.

“There’s not a lot of information out there about it and I realized that I would be able to use my platform to turn people onto some resources,” Hughes said.

PV is a Myeloproliferative Neoplasm (MPN), a rare and chronic blood cancer in which a person’s bone marrow doesn’t properly function.

“Perhaps the people are quite isolated and would like to know that there are other people in the community that are diagnosed,” Hughes said.

Ellen K. Ritchie, MD, is a Leukemia specialist who said the disease is incredibly rare.

“Even hematologists in their career may only see two or three during an entire career,” Ritchie said. “Primary care physicians may have never seen anyone who has one of these diseases.”

The symptoms are nonspecific to cancer – fatigue, nigh sweats, itching, and aching, to name a few.

These are symptoms that David, a PV patient, was experiencing for awhile.

“In years past, I didn’t realize what they were,” David said.

Symptoms alone are not enough to make a diagnosis.

“You really need a doctor with expertise to look and see what your blood problem is,” Ritchie said.

In David’s case, it wasn’t a routine checkup that led to the diagnosis.

“I had a bike accident, and I went to the hospital and my red blood count was elevated,” he said.

Doctors didn’t know why. So, he saw an oncologist.

“He tested my blood and then I realized I had PV,” David said.

David’s treatment has been successful thus far. It’s all thanks to that ‘lucky’ accident.

“I like to say there was an angel on my shoulder that day,” David said.

For more information on MPN’s, visit voicesofmpn.com.