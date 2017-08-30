PORT CHARLOTTE- A grand theft suspect in Port Charlotte tried to pass himself off as a Charlotte County Sheriff’s Deputy.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is looking for your help identifying this man.

According to the Sheriff’s Office report, on Monday he stole four I-pads from a Walmart and presented a Sheriff’s Office business card as well as a fake receipt.

He was seen driving away in a newer silver Chevy Tahoe.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.