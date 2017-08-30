MANATEE- A subdivision devastated by flooding, cars and everything gone but residents are upset the county is not doing more.

John Holliday is upset; he’s paying out of pocket for a hotel since Sunday with no relief in sight.

“Nothing, we got a bucket from Red Cross there wasn’t a shelter available that night, we had to take a fire truck to find a place”

Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Bryan Koon has been walking around the neighborhood getting a better understanding of their immediate needs…

“We were working with Manatee County, what programs this program qualifies for relief forms have different thresholds”

Manatee County Emergency Management Chief Sherlyn Burris offers these words to the Centre Lake community. “I’m reaching out to Red Cross, Salvation Army and United Way, to just meet these people’s needs.”

But that’s not going to help Holliday get back on his feet. “We are very upset, we lost everything”

It’s a lesson he learned the hard way

“Got renters insurance but no flood coverage found out this morning, this car is not covered normal rental policy does not cover flood, you need both or you don’t have coverage”