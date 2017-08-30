Manatee County School Board member Dave Miner has paid a $300 fine to the Florida Elections Commission.

According to the Bradenton Herald, this comes after the commission found issues with his 2016 campaign finance reporting based on a complaint from a former election foe.

Former candidate Misty Servia, who ran against Miner in 2016, filed the complaint with the commission a little more than a month before the election.

There were four different examples cited by the complaint and confirmed by the commission and Servia posted the results on her candidate website, saying Miner was veiling some of his in-kind contributions from himself to his campaign.