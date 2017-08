SARASOTA- Waters in east Sarasota have receded and the cows of Cow Island have moved on.

This was the scene yesterday as cows were swimming though feet of standing water and taking refuge on an elevated group of islands.

The Sheriff’s Office got the call about the cows on Sunday, and the ranch unit has been out multiple times to check on the animals.

The ranch unit determined that it will be safer to leave the cows on the island until the water recedes, rather than try to move them.