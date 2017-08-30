Punta Gorda Police Chief Tom Lewis has been fired.

A Punta Gorda city spokesperson said that despite other media outlets reporting that Chief Tom Lewis had been fired Tuesday, he was not discharged until 10 a.m. this morning.

The move follows the fatal shooting of retired librarian Mary Knowlton during a training exercise in 2016.

Punta Gorda City Manager Howard Kusik said in a release,

“after careful consideration of all the information, I have decided to discharge you from your employment with the City of Punta Gorda effective August 30, 2017.”

City Manager Howard Kunik is holding a news conference at 1 p.m. Wednesday to discuss an internal affairs investigation, as well as other steps taken over the past several days to avoid “involuntary termination.”