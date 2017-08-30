Manatee-A dog is saved from a Palmetto house fire.

North River Fire District crews were called to a structure fire with possible entrapment shortly before noon Tuesday in the 3900 block of Fifth Avenue West in Palmetto.

When they arrived, the two people who were in the home had escaped safely, but crews searched the home twice, just to be sure.

According to the Bradenton Herald , during the second sweep of the home, firefighters found a small black dog named “Tweety”, which was carried out to safety.

Fire officials said it appeared something left on the stove of the single-story home caught fire, which spread to the cabinets.