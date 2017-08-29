VENICE – Since the Myakka River started to overflow and flood the streets, Venice residents have been leaning on each other and some special vehicles for support.

In Venice, it’s hard to tell where the river ends and the street begins.

“The river is one with the road right now,” Englewood resident Chris Somers said. “We’re standing in the Myakka pretty much.”

“Since Monday, the river started flooding at seven feet,” Venice resident Nicky Gartley said.

It then worked its way to its current level of 10 feet.

“Everybody kinda comes together,” Gartley said. “You really start to meet everybody that’s in the neighborhood during these times.”

Residents are working to elevate anything that’s ground level.

“..up on milk crates or cinder blocks,” Gartley said.

Luckily, Gartley’s house is 11 ft. off the ground, so she has a foot to spare. Several other Venice houses are also elevated as a precaution against something just like this.

“You sign up for high flooding when you put up a house next to a river,” Somers said.

There was a common problem people ran into with the flood.

“Unless you’ve got really big tires, you’re not gonna make it through,” Gartley said.

Forcing many to change their ways of getting around.

“Using canoes to do what they can to bring supplies back to their house,” Somers said, “because it is really high down there. You’re not getting a vehicle through.”

“We have a canoe that’s tied up on the fence right there, so we’ll be canoeing to our driveway,” Gartley said.

As a community, residents are trying to raise spirits while they lower water levels.

“We’ve been watching the water come to the road from the river,” Venice resident Scott Benge said. “It’s been pretty wild seeing it rise all day.”