CHARLOTTE- Allegiant announces plans to build one of its Sunseeker Resorts in Charlotte County.

According to Allegiant, the 20-acre development along the Peace River, will include a resort hotel and up to nine condominium towers, as well as restaurants, bars and shopping.

It will have an on-site grocery store and pharmacy, a marina, and a property-spanning resort pool designed to be the largest in North America.

Allegiant is the main commercial carrier to nearby Punta Gorda Arport.

The company said there will be up to 500 permanent jobs created.