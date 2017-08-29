MANATEE- Abandoning their homes and timeless valuables is something Centre Lake subdivision homeowners never thought could happen.

“Everything has to go,” said resident, Peggy Steeley.

Residents of the area believe the excessive flooding is runoff from newer subdivisions built on a higher elevation.

Flooding left Selma Swensk, a mother and a widow with nowhere to go. She said, “The house is destroyed. The ceilings falling. Water flowing through the garage, then through the kitchen plus water from the creek.”

Saturday night, she realized the flooding in her home was becoming detrimental.

“I didn’t sleep the whole night. The water just kept rising, rising, rising. I started praying to god, you know, to please stop the rain,” Swensk said.

The water in her rented home was approaching two feet when fire units arrived the next morning to take residents to safety.

Swenske said, “We had a bus waiting, and they have options to go to a church or who wants to go to a hotel, or dropped off at a friend’s home.”

Some are leaving behind everything they know; Peggy Steeley is evacuating her home of eighteen years…all by herself.

“The water got in the house. All of my furniture is hardwood and cabinets…of course it got all of that,” Peggy said.

Peggy will be moving in with her grandson’s family in Clearwater.

Despite the damage, everyone in the complex is safe.