SARASOTA- Florida is the top 6th state in the nation with flood damaged cars on the road and many of them are sold to unsuspecting consumers.

Floodwater damaged vehicles from Harvey could be making their way to Florida dealerships.

So buyer beware make sure you do research before buying that used vehicle .

According to Carfax, in 2016 almost nine thousand flood damaged vehicles are on the road in Florida and that number is expected to climb drastically in the next couple of years.

In Florida when a car is damaged in a flood, its title is branded but that doesn’t apply to cars from out of state.

Thomas Calloway owner of Calloway European Automotive Inc, explains the risks associated with driving away in one of these vehicles.

“Bearing failure, that’s the biggest thing because your tire may come off,” says Calloway.

Check the car before you buy for the following telltale signs of a flood vehicle.

1- Look at the upholstery make sure they match.

2- Check for rust around doors, pedals, inside the hood and 3- water lines are almost always present in flood damaged vehicles.

4- Also ask yourself, do you smell that? If the car smells musty or extra “Fabreezed”, get a mechanic to check out the car.

For free flood check reports go to Carfax. com and Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

