MANATEE COUNTY- Manatee County’s Confederate Monument broke as it was moved in the middle of the night. Less than a week later, a coalition of groups is calling for the monument to be restored and replaced.

As Lunelle McCallister watched the Confederate Monument break apart, she thought about her ancestors who fought with the confederate army.

“Francis Burdette Hagan is my great-great grandfather” McCallister said. “And he was an elected official here in Manatee County. He was treasurer, and then he became state representative and state senator from Manatee County.”

She’s calling for the statue’s restoration, along with Manatee County Veteran Steve Vernon.

“By act of congress,” Vernon said. “Even the Confederate Veterans are considered U.S. Veterans, that’s why in Gettysburg and all these different monuments, they respect and honor veterans from both sides.”

Vernon says the Manatee County Commission made a rushed decision because of violent threats after a night of protests.

“For our Commissioners,” Vernon said. “To give into that sort of threat political power is wrong.”

America First- Team Manatee is now partnering with groups from across the state on a campaign to bring the monument back.

“Tap into their resources they’re so willing to share,” Barbara Hemmingway said. “And help us resolve this matter.”

They are now working on their “RESTORE” initiative.

“We’d love to see it back in its home,” Hemmingway said. “It was there for almost 100 years, that’s the ultimate. Realistically we don’t know if that’s going to happen but we’re pushing for the restoration.”

If the monument can’t be returned in front of the Manatee County Courthouse, They want it in an equally prominent place in the county.

“I want to make sure that we just don’t park it somewhere,” Vernon said. “Make it predominant like many, many other veteran memorials.”

“It would be just the same as taking off the Vietnam Veteran Monument and moving it out of sight, into a closet,” McCallister said. “If it’s not in an equally respectful and prominent location, it’s disrespectful.”

The group is also calling for the resignation of Commissioners Betsy Benac and Charles Smith and County Administrator Ed Hunzeker.

A change.org petition started by the group currently has over 2 thousand signatures.

We reached out to Manatee County for comment, they said “They county’s efforts this week have been almost entirely focused on the strong storms that have left many homes under water. There have been no developments regarding the monument.”