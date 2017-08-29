NewsSarasotaTop Stories Cows form Cow Island in East Sarasota By Robert Pandolfino - August 29, 2017 6 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Manatee Bradenton woman loses everything to flood damage Charlotte Sunseeker to Suncoast Manatee Groups calling for restoration of Manatee County confederate monument News Harvey Flood Damaged Cars could end up in florida News Man found dead in vehicle It’s cow island at Palmer Blvd. and Iona in East Sarasota as there are cows stuck in a flooded cow pasture. Stick with SNN tonight at 10 for more on these cows. - Advertisement -Tweets by SNNTV POPULAR State Trooper gives safety tips for biking, driving near school zones News August 22, 2017 Couple Rescued From Burning Car Manatee August 22, 2017 Scully Visits Patients At SMH News August 22, 2017 Car crash sends one to hospital News August 22, 2017 North Port dog recovering after being bit by venomous rattlesnake News August 22, 2017 Stay Connected16,579FansLike6,646FollowersFollow1,366SubscribersSubscribe