BRADENTON – What happens when a flood turns your home into an indoor swimming pool?

That’s the story of Rachel Moon, whose belongings were floating around her living room Sunday.

“Sandbags didn’t do nothing,” Moon said. “I was literally standing here and I could watch it pour in.”

Moon said there was nothing she could do but watch.

“It was like a waterfall, basically, is what it was doing. It was just waterfalling into my house,” she said.

The flood damage completely destroyed everything.

“All my kids’ photos and pictures they’ve made over the years, they’ve got flooded and ruined,” Moon said. “My three-year-old’s upset now when he found out I had to throw out his whole room.”

Moon is no stranger to a flood.

“My house flooded last year, and that was a big problem,” she said. That experience helped her with this flood.

“I was already prepared and knew what to do, cleaning-wise,” Moon said.

She’s been bleaching, vacuuming and scrubbing all day and night, but nothing can reverse the damage.

“I got upset, and it hit me, and of course I cried a little bit,” Moon said. “Then I was like, ‘Okay, well, not really anything I can do.'”

Her main concern is her four children, all under age 10.

“I have to put the girls on the top bunk now and the boys on the bottom bunk because they clearly have nowhere to sleep now,” Moon said.

She and her children are just holding on to what’s left.

“They literally have their bikes. That’s all they have now, and their clothes,” Moon said. “They got nothing else.”

Moon lost all of her belongings, but she didn’t lose her perspective.

“We’ve got clothes and everybody’s here, so that’s more than a lot of people,” Moon said.