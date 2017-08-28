PORT CHARLOTTE-A 76 year old Port Charlotte woman injured during an August 15th crash, has died.

Bobby Louise Barnhill died 10 days after her vehicle was struck by a dump truck at David Blvd. and South Mccall Road in Charlotte County.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the car Barnhill was traveling north on David Blvd. and entered the intersection north bound on David Blvd.

Her vehicle stopped on the paved median and was struck on the side by a dump truck traveling that was west bound on S. Mccall Road.

She was transported to a hospital where she later died.

The crash is under investigation.