With more rain continuing to put more people in Danger in Houston, the Suncoast is gearing up to send any aid they can to the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

“We’re sending some mass care workers,” Steve Guetschow. “Which are folks that are dealing with shelters, and feeding of folks that need assistance there.”

6 American Red Cross Volunteers with the Southwest Florida Chapter, are part of a Florida team currently staging in Baton Rouge.

“We’re also sending a couple of spiritual care folks,” Guetschow said. “Which will deal obviously with the spiritual care aspects of the people suffering over there.”

American Red Cross Disaster Program Manager Steve Guetschow says they are planning just-in-time shelter training for those looking to volunteer.

“Which would allow them to perhaps move and deploy,” Guetschow said. “But we also would be using folks here, because while we’re sending folks to Texas obviously we still have business to do here too.”

Governor Rick Scott is also sending more than 100 Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers along with more than 50 boats and other resources to help to search and rescue efforts.

Florida Power and Light said they have not gotten a call yet, but they are “Ready and willing” to help if they are needed.

Suncoast Blood Bank is sending whatever extra units they collect to Texas to help the victims.

“Today we shipped out 150 blood units to that region,” Jayne Giroux said. “Because they have not been able to collect any blood products since last week.”

Suncoast Blood Bank and One Blood are both in urgent need of donations because of the disaster.

“We always make sure that we serve our local needs first,” Giroux said. “But we’re trying to collect additional units this week so that we can send blood and platelets out to the Texans who need it right now.”

If you are looking for ways to help those displaced in Houston, The Red Cross says clothing and furniture donations can complicate relief efforts right now.

“It does create backlog of effort because we’ve got to decide locally what we’re going to do with that,” Guetschow said. “Who’s going to take that and move that through, So to be honest with you a cash donation or a time donation is much more valuable to us.”

For information on donating your time to the Red Cross you can call the local chapter at (941) 379-9300. You can also visit their website to find ways to donate.

You can also donate blood at Suncoast Blood Bank and OneBlood.