BRADENTON- With record braking rain comes the flooding and residents at one Bradenton community are tired of seeing the houses in flood water.

Residents at Vista Del Lago want something to be done.

They say the retention pond is clogged with debris, like a tree and a refrigerator.

When it rains, the pond overflows causing property damage.

Last year Eleanor Bailey had to replace her washer and dryer because of floodwaters from tropical storm Hermine.

The retention pond at the center of the subdivision overflowed about 20 inches above average causing a storm water stream to travel down the streets.

Although the damage wasn’t as bad as last year, most of those living in the 55+ community are on fixed income and cannot afford to continuously replace property damaged by the rains.