ST.PETE- MLB and the Major League Baseball Players Association announced today that the parties will jointly donate $1 million to various relief efforts for the damage throughout the state of Texas created by Hurricane Harvey.

The Rays are on the road, but there will be Major League Baseball at the trop.

MLB has also announced it is moving the Astros vs Rangers series from Texas to St. Pete because of Hurricane Harvey, and the rain and flooding the state is still dealing with.

The series will be night games tomorrow and Wednesday with a 1:05 game on Thursday.

Both teams had been on the west coast this weekend