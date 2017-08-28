SARASOTA- Sarasota looks to craft new rules for downtown events

A prohibition on new events on mid- and lower Main Street will continue one more year while the city drafts new rules.

According to the Herald Tribune, The original idea was to prevent too many street closures in a downtown already battling ever-changing conditions with constant construction throughout the area.

Now, it’s about whether and how to host events downtown after some residents and businesses raised concerns about the 2016 Thunder by the Bay event.

The debate has led to periodic conversations about what kind policy the city should consider to potentially limit the size or frequency of events and how they are reviewed.

That led city auditoriums and events coordinator Debbie Perez and the commission to extend the moratorium for a fourth year last week.