MANATEE-A 61 year old man was found dead, face down in a flooded street in a Manatee county neighborhood on Sunday.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, the body was found at the 6900 block of 44th Court East in 6 inches of water.

A tipped over wheel chair was also found in the roadway the Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death, but the Sheriff’s Office says there were no signs of foul play.

Name of man will be released pending notification of family.