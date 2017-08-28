MANATEE- A man is in critical condition after he was run over outside a Bradenton bar early morning.

The victim was leaving the Drift in Bar on Cortez Road when he was approached by another person. That person hit the victim and he fell to the ground. A few minutes later someone ran over him and drove away.

FHP is investigating the hit and run and the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the assault on the man.

Anyone with information is asked to called Crime stoppers or Manatee County Sheriff’s Office