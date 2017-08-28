MANATEE- A man is charged with the deaths of his girlfriend and infant son

20 year old Larry Bernard Williams is facing two counts of murder and one count of arson after the bodies of his 18-year-old girlfriend, Diamond Shelman, and their infant son, Jeremiah Shelman, were found deceased in a Manatee County apartment Sunday.

According to the Herald Tribune, A firefighter on his way to work called 911 after he saw flames coming from a downstairs apartment at Avalon Square Apartments, located in the 3500 block of 14th Street West.

Shelman had suspicious injuries to her body that did not appear to be caused by the fire

and the incident was investigated as a double-homicide.

Cedar Hammock and the State Fire Marshall are investigating the cause of the fire.

Williams remains in the Manatee County Jail.

Anyone with information should contact the MCSO or crimestoppers